February 14, 2018 / 6:02 AM / a day ago

Thyssenkrupp Q1 operating profit up 35 pct on steel recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German industrial and technology group Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday reported a 35 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a recovery at its steel unit, which it is currently trying to merge with Tata Steel.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 444 million euros ($548 million), beating the 436 million average forecast in a Reuters poll, the group said. ($1 = 0.8097 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

