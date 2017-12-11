FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State leader named to board of main ThyssenKrupp shareholder
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
SPORTS
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 11, 2017 / 6:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

State leader named to board of main ThyssenKrupp shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The chief minister of Germany’s state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been elected to the board of the foundation that is the largest shareholder in engineering group ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), it said on Monday.

Armin Laschet of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU is sworn in after being elected as North Rhine-Westphalia's federal state premier in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The election for a seven-year term of Armin Laschet, from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, comes as ThyssenKrupp seeks to diversify away from its traditional focus on steel.

“The membership is not tied to the position of chief minister. It is the individual who is elected, as with all other members,” the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation said in a statement.

The foundation controls more than 20 percent in ThyssenKrupp, which has agreed to merge its steel operations with those of India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and is focusing on growth areas like elevators and auto components.

Labour leaders have urged the state government to take a more active interest in ThyssenKrupp to minimise possible job losses that may result from the steel merger.

The state’s previous chief minister, Social Democrat Hannelore Kraft, was a member of the Krupp foundation board but stood down after losing an election in May.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.