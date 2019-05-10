Thyssenkrupp has made the made the right move by not splitting: shareholder Deka

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s decision to abandon plans to split into two was the right move, a top investor told Reuters on Friday.

Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Deka - Thyssenkrupp’s 11th largest investor - said the German conglomerate is now able to undertake more active portfolio management.

Thyssenkrupp on Friday abandoned plans to hive off its steel business and split up the rest of the conglomerate after a lengthy battle with activist investors and regulators, opting to list its elevators division instead.