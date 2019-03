FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany's largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have agreed with the European Commission to extend a deadline to submit remedies in exchange for regulatory approval for a planned European steel joint venture, Thyssenkrupp said in e-mailed comments.

The deadline, which sources said was due to expire later on Wednesday, will be extended by eight working days, Thyssenkrupp said.