FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tata Steel on Friday said that the European Commission does not intend to clear its proposed joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp.

The two companies had agreed last year to combine their steel operations in Europe to form the region’s second-biggest steelmaker.