Tata Steel works council might take until August to assess steel JV

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tata Steel’s Dutch works council could take until August to complete its assessment of a planned joint venture with Thyssenkrupp, its president said, questioning the German group’s timeline for a signing of the deal by end-June.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

“We expect to need at least two to three months to finish our process,” Dutch works council president Frits van Wieringen told Reuters. The council started its evaluation on May 1.

Thyssenkrupp earlier this week said it expected to be able to sign the deal with Tata Steel in the first half of the year.

But this will not happen without the consent of the Dutch workers, van Wieringen said.