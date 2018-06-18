Thyssenkrupp boards working hard to get Tata Steel deal - staff memo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s needs to quickly clinch a deal for a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel, its chief executive said in an internal letter, adding this was necessary to determine the group’s long-term strategy.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

“Therefore we are in close consultations with the supervisory board,” Heinrich Hiesinger wrote in a staff note dated June 14, a day after the group’s supervisory board met to discuss the deal.