FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 13, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thyssenkrupp looking to close value gap in Tata Steel JV: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel are struggling to narrow a widening valuation gap as they seek to adjust debt and asset contributions in a planned merger of their European steel operations, people familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Thyssenkrupp’s business has performed better than Tata Steel’s since an initial deal was struck in September, requiring both parties to adjust what their operations are worth and leading to a valuation gap, four sources said.

As talks reach their final stretch, options now include adjusting the amount of debt both groups will transfer to the venture or Tata Steel making a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp to settle the difference, these people said.

A third option could include changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the planned entity, the sources said, adding this was the least likely scenario.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8492 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, Euan Rocha, Arno Schuetze and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.