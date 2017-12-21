Thyssenkrupp flags possible IPO of planned JV with Tata Steel

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp said it was possible that the planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel could be listed on the stock exchange within the next six years.

“Thyssenkrupp will hold an interest in the joint venture for at least six years. At the same time a change to the shareholder structure, possibly as the result of an IPO, is not ruled out during this period,” the group said on Thursday.

The comments were made as part of an collective agreement with unions, a key condition for the planned joint venture to go ahead next year. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)