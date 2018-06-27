Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel reach compromise in steel JV talks - sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are closing in on a deal to combine their European steel units this week, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between both businesses, three of the people said, without elaborating.

Sources told Reuters this month that options included a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp, changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the venture, lowering the debt to be transferred to it, or limiting dividend payments to Tata Steel for a number of years.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.