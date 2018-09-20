Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata - CEO

DUISBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s interim chief executive dismissed speculation that it would pull out of its steel joint venture with Tata Steel in the wake of management upheaval at the German industrial conglomerate.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

“The contrary is the case,” Guido Kerkhoff told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event in Duisburg on Thursday. “We are continuing to implementing the joint venture with Tata Steel with all our strength.”