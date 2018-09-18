FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 18, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp overhaul must protect worker interests: labour boss

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s powerful employees will not block a broader restructuring of the group as long as their interests are protected, the group’s newly elected works council chief said.

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower is seen in front of the ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“We are open for meaningful solutions. I will not back a restructuring of the company against the interests of employees,” Dirk Sievers told Reuters.

The 47-year-old succeeds Wilhelm Segerath and will also take over his seat on Thyssenkrupp’s 20-member supervisory board, half of which is controlled by worker representatives.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.