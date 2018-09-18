Thyssenkrupp overhaul must protect worker interests: labour boss

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s powerful employees will not block a broader restructuring of the group as long as their interests are protected, the group’s newly elected works council chief said.

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower is seen in front of the ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“We are open for meaningful solutions. I will not back a restructuring of the company against the interests of employees,” Dirk Sievers told Reuters.

The 47-year-old succeeds Wilhelm Segerath and will also take over his seat on Thyssenkrupp’s 20-member supervisory board, half of which is controlled by worker representatives.