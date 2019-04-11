Dalai Lama nears full recovery from chest infection

FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Patron of Children in Crossfire, gestures at an event called 'Compassion in Action' in Londonderry, Northern Ireland September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has “more or less fully recovered” from a chest infection, his press secretary told Reuters on Thursday, but added it was not clear when he would be discharged from hospital.

The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, was admitted to hospital in the capital this week.

“His Holiness is much better now, “Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa told Reuters. “He is more or less fully recovered. But, of course, the treatment and his medication will continue for a few days more.”