Tiffany's Americas holiday same-store sales up 6 pct, raises FY forecast

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co said on Wednesday its same-store sales in the Americas rose 6 percent in the holiday period, helping the upscale jeweler raise its full-year earnings forecast.

The increase in same-store sales was due to higher demand for high-end jewelry, watches and accessories, the company said.

Tiffany now expects earnings to rise in high-single digit percentage range for its fiscal year ending Jan. 31, from its prior forecast of mid-single digit rise.

Tiffany also said global same-store sales rose 5 percent, while overall sales rose 8 percent for the two months ending Dec 31.