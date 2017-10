NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has agreed to hold talks on Afghanistan with the United States and Kabul, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in New Delhi.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Swaraj said she also discussed deepening economic ties with the United States.