AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive'
#Money News
November 28, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) and Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) argued in a court filing on Tuesday that their proposed merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer” as they sought to rebut Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In the joint filing, the companies said that they operate in highly competitive markets which will remain competitive after they close the deal.

The Justice Department last week sued AT&T, which owns DirecTV, to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
