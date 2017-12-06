U.S. urges judge to reject AT&T/Time Warner court date proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday urged a federal judge to reject the February court date sought by AT&T and Time Warner in a dispute over the firms’ proposed merger, arguing the companies are rushing to meet an April 22 closing deadline for their $85.4 billion deal.

An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

The U.S. Justice Department last month sued to block AT&T’s planned acquisition of Time Warner, saying the combination could raise prices for rivals and pay-TV subscribers while hampering the development of online video.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson had called the companies’ requested court date of Feb. 20 a “reasonable ask.” The government had requested that proceedings start on May 7.

AT&T will have to pay Time Warner $500 million if the merger is not consummated by April 22.