February 20, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

AT&T loses bid for White House communication about Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by AT&T Inc to compel the U.S. Justice Department to disclose any records of communications between the White House and government lawyers that detail President Donald Trump’s views on the company’s proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc.

The Justice Department on Friday moved to prevent AT&T from arguing that politics played a role in the government’s decision to stop the merger, which Trump has publicly criticized. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

