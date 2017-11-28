FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive'
November 28, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc argued in a court filing on Tuesday that their proposed merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer” as they sought to rebut Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.

In the joint filing, the companies said that they operate in highly competitive markets which will remain competitive after they close the deal.

The Justice Department last week sued AT&T, which owns DirecTV, to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

