U.S. appeals court says AT&T deal to buy Time Warner is legal

Logos and trading information for AT&T and Time Warner are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld on Tuesday a lower court ruling that wireless and satellite TV provider AT&T Inc’s deal to buy content maker Time Warner for $85.4 billion was legal under antitrust law.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled per curiam, or unanimously, in favor of the deal, calling the Justice Department’s arguments “unpersuasive.”

The Justice Department had asked the court to declare the deal illegal, arguing that AT&T, which owns DirecTV, would use ownership of Time Warner’s content, such as CNN and HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” to make pay-TV rivals pay more, thus raising prices for consumers.

The Justice Department and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AT&T shares were last up 0.5 percent in morning trade.