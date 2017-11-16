FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T hires ex-Trump lawyer to defend possible Time Warner deal lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Cambodia faces international action after banning opposition
Asia
Cambodia faces international action after banning opposition
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2017 / 4:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

AT&T hires ex-Trump lawyer to defend possible Time Warner deal lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - AT&T said on Thursday it had hired prominent media lawyer Daniel Petrocelli to serve as lead trial counsel if the U.S. Justice Department files a lawsuit to block the No. 2 U.S. wireless company’s acquisition of media and entertainment company Time Warner.

Petrocelli, a partner at O‘Melveny & Myers in Los Angeles, has represented Walt Disney and Time Warner in the past. Last year, he defended then-presidential candidate Donald Trump against fraud lawsuits related to real estate seminars known as Trump University.

The Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit as soon as this week to block the $85.4 billion AT&T deal.

The department has approached 18 state attorneys general to try to win their support for a lawsuit, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.