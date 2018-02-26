FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 5:45 AM / 2 days ago

East Timor, Australia agree on maritime border, "pathway" to develop gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - East Timor and Australia have reached an agreement for a treaty on their disputed maritime border and on a “pathway” to develop the giant Greater Sunrise offshore gas field, a statement from an arbitration court said.

The share of revenue from the $40 billion offshore gas field will differ depending on downstream benefits that arise from “different development concepts for the Greater Sunrise gas field”, the statement said.

Dili had taken the long-running maritime border dispute to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which ordered compulsory arbitration between the two parties. (Reporting by Nelson Da Cruz; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Richard Pullin)

