Israeli investor secures 22.5 pct stake in Germany's TLG Immobilien

* Amir Dayan’s firm Ouram holds 4.5 pct of TLG

* To receive a further 18 pct in mid-April

* Unclear from whom Ouram acquired the shares (Recasts, adds details, manager comment, shareholder comment)

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Israeli property investor Amir Dayan’s Ouram Holdings has secured a 22.5 percent stake in TLG Immobilien and is considering further increasing its share in the German property group.

Ouram has agreed to buy 23 million shares in TLG worth more than 500 million euros ($621 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

It has already bought shares amounting to a 4.5 percent stake in TLG and will buy the remaining 18 percent stake in a transaction on April 17, it said.

Ouram may buy more shares in TLG, but no formal decision has been made yet, Sascha Hettrich, managing director of Dayan’s firms Ouram and Intown, told Reuters on Friday.

Ouram earlier on Friday said it had acquired a controlling stake in TLG but later corrected that statement. A controlling stake would be a holding of at least 30 percent and would require a full takeover offer under German law.

It is unclear from whom Ouram is buying the TLG shares.

TLG’s biggest shareholders are hedge fund ADAR Macro Fund with 16.8 percent of shares, DIC Asset with 15.1 percent and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC with 9.25 percent.

A spokesman for DIC said the property firm had not sold its holding in TLG. ($1 = 0.8048 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)