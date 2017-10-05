FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch firm TMF Group aims to raise 340 mln eur in London IPO
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 13 days ago

Dutch firm TMF Group aims to raise 340 mln eur in London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Business services firm TMF Group said it plans to raise gross proceeds of 340 million euros ($399.47 million) from a London listing in November, as the Dutch company tries to reduce its debt burden.

TMF, which provides compliance and administration services, said it aims to float at least 25 percent of the company next month.

TMF, which is currently owned by DH Private Equity, posted revenue of 283 million euros in the first half of 2017, up from 256 million euros a year earlier. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.5 percent to 69 million euros.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC Bank plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators and sponsors on the deal. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.