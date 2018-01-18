FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 18, 2018 / 8:42 PM / a day ago

Thadaney to leave Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - TMX Group’s head of equity capital markets, Nicholas Thadaney, is leaving Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator after a reorganization of the company, Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston said.

Thadaney’s role as president and CEO of capital equity markets is being eliminated, Eccleston said in a statement. Luc Fortin, who heads TMX’s derivatives-focused Montreal Exchange, will take on the additional role of global head of trading.

Fortin will lead the derivative, fixed income, private markets and equity trading businesses at TMX, which also owns the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha Exchange.

The management changes coincide with a broader restructuring at TMX, according to the Globe and Mail, which first reported Thadaney’s departure.

Thadaney said in an email that he agreed to stay on for six weeks at TMX as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition and that after that, he was looking forward to taking his first break in 25 years to spend more time with his family.

Thadaney declined further comment.

Thadaney joined TMX in 2015 after spending 15 years at Investment Technology Group Inc, where he was CEO of the brokerage’s Canadian operations. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.