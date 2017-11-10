FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TMX Group quarterly profit rises 32.4 pct on lower expenses
November 10, 2017

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, reported a 32.4 percent rise in third quarter profit late on Thursday, helped by a decrease in operating expenses, including the effect of selling businesses.

Net income attributable to the group’s shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to C$51.9 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, from C$39.2 million or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.9 percent to C$166.1 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Chris Reese)

