TMX quarterly profit rises 14.1 pct
August 9, 2017 / 11:44 PM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s dominant stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, reported a 14.1 percent rise in second quarter profit late on Wednesday, with revenue slipping as the company’s recent growth initiatives failed to make up for businesses it had discarded.

Net income attributable to the group’s shareholders

for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$66.5 million from C$58.3 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, TMX’s profit for the quarter was C$1.19 per share, compared with C$1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of C$1.26 per share.

Revenue fell 2.2 percent to C$190.3 million. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

