FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Tod's confident it will deliver results in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
Editor's Picks
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2017 / 6:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy's Tod's confident it will deliver results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Tod’s said on Monday it was confident it would be able to deliver results “in line with market expectations”, after posting a worse than expected 4.7 percent drop in its nine-month sales.

The company, famous for its Gommino loafers, said sales in the first three quarters of 2017 fell to 722.2 million euros ($838 million), below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 737 million euros. At constant exchange rates sales were down 4.2 percent. Tod’s said that like-for-like sales at its 272 directly-owned stores were down 2.7 percent from January to end-September. The group said that it would replace current Chief Executive Stefano Sincini with a former Bulgari manager, Umberto Macchi di Cellere, starting from Dec. 1.

The company is holding an investor day on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8614 euros Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.