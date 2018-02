Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc on Tuesday reported an 87.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales and a benefit related to the new U.S. tax plan.

The company’s net income rose to $132.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $70.4 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27.7 percent to $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)