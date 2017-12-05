FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers profit jumps 67.8 pct
December 5, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 days ago

Toll Brothers profit jumps 67.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 67.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, partly boosted by an increase in home sales and prices.

The company’s net income rose to $191.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $114.4 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter was hit by a $121.2 million warranty charge.

Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

