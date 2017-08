SYDNEY (Reuters) - An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off the South Pacific island nation of Tonga on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, at a depth of 97 km (60 miles), was located 180 km (112 miles) south-southwest of Neita in Tonga.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake.