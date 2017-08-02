FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Torstar Corp second-quarter revenue drops
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 8 days ago

Torstar Corp second-quarter revenue drops

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp posted a drop in quarterly revenue as demand for its print business continued to dwindle.

Revenue fell 9 percent to C$161.8 million ($128.99 million)from C$177.91 million, largely due to a drop in print advertising revenue.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to nearly C$7 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$23.9 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2544 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.