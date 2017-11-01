FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

Publisher Torstar revenue drops 10 pct on lower ad sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its print business attracted fewer advertisers.

The company posted a net loss of C$6.6 million ($5.13 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30 from a profit of C$1.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$145.91 million from C$162.1 million, largely. ($1 = 1.2873 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

