FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba signs memorandum to accelerate chip sale talks with Bain group
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 13, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a month ago

Toshiba signs memorandum to accelerate chip sale talks with Bain group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum to accelerate talks to sell its memory chip business to a group led by private equity firm Bain Capital and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba said in a statement it now aims to sign a contract by late September but added that the memorandum does not exclude talks with other bidders.

The embattled conglomerate said late last month it was continuing to talk with three suitors - the group led by Bain Capital, as well as those led by Western Digital and by Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.