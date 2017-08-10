FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance - filing
August 10, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 4 days ago

Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance - filing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, January 19, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's auditor gave an "adverse opinion" on the company's internal controls in an annual report filed on Thursday, showing the Japanese industrial conglomerate has a way to go before regaining the market's trust following a 2015 accounting scandal.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) earlier gave a separate, "qualified opinion" on Toshiba's financial results, effectively signing off on its books, likely helping the company avoid an immediate delisting.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

