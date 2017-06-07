FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
#Technology News
June 7, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 2 months ago

Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.

"Toshiba encourages Western Digital to redirect the considerable efforts that it has put into disrupting Toshiba's sale process into more productive channels that benefit both Toshiba and SanDisk," Toshiba lawyers said in a letter dated June 7.

SanDisk, which was acquired by Western Digital last year, owns a 49.9 percent stake in a joint venture with Toshiba.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

