2 months ago
Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 9, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 2 months ago

Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

Bain would be a minority investor, said one of the sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Western Digital, which jointly operates a key flash memory chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, recently presented an outline of the proposal to Toshiba, separate sources said.

A representative for Bain could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana Baker in SAN FRANCISCO and Junko Fujita in TOKYO; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

