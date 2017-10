TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it has been sued by another group of foreign investors, for 21.8 billion yen ($194 million), over its massive accounting scandal uncovered two years ago.

The Japanese company has now been sued for total damages of 139 billion yen since it first admitted to reporting inflated profits going back to 2008. ($1 = 112.5900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)