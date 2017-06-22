FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba shares slip as it gears up for chip unit sale
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
June 22, 2017 / 12:22 AM / 2 months ago

Toshiba shares slip as it gears up for chip unit sale

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) skidded on Thursday, as the company aims to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week for the sale of its chip business needed to cover massive losses.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

Toshiba shares were down 1.6 percent in early trading at 318 yen after dropping as low as 313.2 yen earlier.

Toshiba has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder.

The Nikkei reported that the consortium would propose to have Innovation Network Corp of Japan buy 50.1 percent of Toshiba memory's common stock.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

