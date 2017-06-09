FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says Western Digital meeting didn't dispel concerns over chip proposal
June 9, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

Toshiba says Western Digital meeting didn't dispel concerns over chip proposal

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said that Western Digital Corp CEO Steve Milligan met with its executives on Friday but failed to dispel concerns about the U.S. firm's proposal to buy Toshiba's prized chip unit.

Milligan met with his Toshiba counterpart, Satoshi Tsunakawa, at Toshiba headquarters on Friday afternoon.

"Toshiba listened to Western Digital's thinking, but our concerns about the prospects of success for a deal were not wiped out," a Toshiba spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

