22 days ago
Toshiba says resumed blocking Western Digital access to chip JV
July 19, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 22 days ago

Toshiba says resumed blocking Western Digital access to chip JV

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it resumed blocking access by Western Digital Corp to data at their memory chip joint venture, amid a feud over the Japanese company's planned auction of the chip business.

Toshiba is counting on the sale of the chip business to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, while Western Digital says any deal would require its consent.

Toshiba previously allowed Western Digital partial access to data after a U.S. court ordered a temporary restraining order, but the Japanese company said it resumed blocking the access after winning an appeal in California on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

