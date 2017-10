YOKKAICHI, Japan, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is discussing joint investment for a new memory product line at its Yokkaichi plant with Western Digital Corp’s Sandisk, the head of the company’s chip unit said on Friday.

Given competition with Samsung Electronics Co, it is best to have amicable ties with Sandisk, Yasuo Naruke, the head of the flash memory chip unit told a news conference. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)