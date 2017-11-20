FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba shares drop after plan to issue $5.4 bln in new shares
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 20, 2017 / 12:09 AM / 2 days ago

Toshiba shares drop after plan to issue $5.4 bln in new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp fell nearly 5 percent early on Monday, a day after the troubled conglomerate said it would raise 600 billion yen ($5.4 billion) from a sale of new shares in a key step that would allow it to stay publicly traded.

Toshiba’s board met on Sunday to approve the plan, which would plug a balance sheet hole left by the company’s bankrupt U.S. nuclear power business. The share sale, amounting to roughly half the company’s current market value, and tax write-offs would boost Toshiba’s assets back above liabilities.

The plan, reported by Reuters earlier this month, would help Toshiba avoid being delisted even if the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit to a conglomerate led by Bain Capital is delayed beyond the March deadline.

Toshiba’s shares lost as much as 4.8 percent in early trade, against a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average .

$1 = 112.0400 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.