Toshiba first-half profit more than doubles on strong memory chip demand
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
November 9, 2017 / 4:51 AM / in a day

Toshiba first-half profit more than doubles on strong memory chip demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday that first-half operating profit had more than doubled, driven by a strong performance from its memory chip unit that it recently agreed to sell for $18 billion.

The struggling industrial conglomerate said operating profit profit jumped 149 percent to 231.77 billion yen ($2 billion), in April-September, compared with 93.19 billion yen in the same period a a year earlier. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

