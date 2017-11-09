Toshiba first-half profit more than doubles on strong memory chip demand

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday that first-half operating profit had more than doubled, driven by a strong performance from its memory chip unit that it recently agreed to sell for $18 billion.

The struggling industrial conglomerate said operating profit profit jumped 149 percent to 231.77 billion yen ($2 billion), in April-September, compared with 93.19 billion yen in the same period a a year earlier. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)