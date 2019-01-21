Money News
Oil major Total set for 'good' results, says CEO

The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and energy group Total is set to publish a good set of annual results, said chief executive Patrick Pouyanne on Monday.

“Total’s results will be good,” said Pouyanne, when asked about the company’s forthcoming results on the sidelines of a meeting of Nigerian and French businesses in Paris.

Total is due to publish its annual results on Feb. 7.

In October, Total raised its production growth target for 2018, after a new record output and high oil prices during the third quarter enabled it to report its highest net income in a quarter since 2012.

