Total's solar units win tender offers for projects in France
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 6 days ago

Total's solar units win tender offers for projects in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total said on Thursday that its solar subsidiaries - Total Solar and SunPower - had won tenders in France for solar projects which will bolster its expansion into renewable energy.

Total Solar, in partnership with Groupe Carre, won tenders for 70 solar projects with a total capacity of over 32 megawatts (MW) in the latest round of French solar tenders.

SunPower, its U.S. listed solar power unit, was also awarded tenders to supply over 500 MW of solar panels, it said.

Total is stepping up its expansion into renewable energy.

Last month, it took a 23 percent stake in solar and wind energy producer EREN RE, and bought energy efficiency firm GreenFlex for a total 587.5 million euros ($696.89 million) .

$1 = 0.8430 euros Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

