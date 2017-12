JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz said on Thursday it had informed analysts that the company set a long term annual revenue target of $3.5 billion.

Tower, which is on track for revenue of around $1.4 billion in 2017, made the projection at its analysts’ conference in New York on Wednesday, although it did not specify a timetable.

It confirmed the new revenue forecast in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)