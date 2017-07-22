FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota eyes mass EV output in China as early as 2019 - report
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 22, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 19 days ago

Toyota eyes mass EV output in China as early as 2019 - report

1 Min Read

The Toyota logo seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 6, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is likely to begin mass production of electric vehicles (EVs) in China as early as 2019, the Asahi daily reported on Saturday.

The model will be based on the C-HR sport utility vehicle and manufactured for Chinese market only, the report said without citing sources.

The pace of production is to be decided after taking into account the regulations and the subsidies, the report said, adding that annual output could start with more than several thousand units.

Toyota spokesman Ryo Sakai said: "We are going to introduce EVs in China with a few years. However, we don't talk about any future product plans."

Keen to combat air pollution, China is planning to set goals for electric and plug-in hybrid cars to make up at least a fifth of Chinese auto sales by 2025, with a staggered system of quotas beginning in 2018.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

