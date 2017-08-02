FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota July China vehicle sales up 11.4 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 months ago

Toyota July China vehicle sales up 11.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s China sales grew 11.4 percent in July from a year earlier to 108,900 vehicles, following a 10-percent sales increase in June, the company reported on Wednesday.

Toyota’s January-July sales totaled 732,900 vehicles, a 6.2-percent rise from the same period a year ago.

The Japanese company is on target to sell more than 1.21 million vehicles in China this year, compared with 1.2 million vehicles it sold in 2016, a Toyota spokesman in Beijing said. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.