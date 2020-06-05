Money News
June 5, 2020 / 8:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toyota to launch hydrogen fuel cell venture with Chinese auto firms

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would launch a new China joint venture with Chinese auto companies to develop fuel cell systems.

Toyota said it will launch the Beijing-based venture with FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, Beijing Automotive, GAC and Beijing SinoHytec.

The total investment amount will be about 5.02 billion yen ($46 million), Toyota said in a statement, adding it will hold a 65% share of the venture.

($1 = 109.3300 yen)

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below